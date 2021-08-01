5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $395,000

Perfect for entertaining and great summer fun, this home features a walkout basement with wet bar that opens to a beautifully landscaped backyard with perennial flowers and fruit trees. In addition, this backyard boasts a 16x32 swimming pool, gazebo, covered patio, and easy access including water rights to the North Platte River where even an unseasoned angler can be sure to catch their limit in fish. Two additional decks, with one off the master bedroom, allow for plentiful viewing of this backyard oasis.