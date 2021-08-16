 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $400,000

5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $400,000

5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $400,000

RIVERFRONT PROPERTY!! This is the location you have been waiting for. Take advantage of the Blue Ribbon Fishing on the North Platte or just enjoy the peaceful, quiet, and relaxing sounds of nature along the river. This property features a 17,860 square foot lot with mature landscaping and river water rights. It is situated on a private cul-de-sac. The 1 1/2 story home offers 5 bedrooms, 1.75 baths, large family room, 2 masonry wood burning fireplaces, walkout basement, and a dining room with a view.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News