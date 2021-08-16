5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $400,000

RIVERFRONT PROPERTY!! This is the location you have been waiting for. Take advantage of the Blue Ribbon Fishing on the North Platte or just enjoy the peaceful, quiet, and relaxing sounds of nature along the river. This property features a 17,860 square foot lot with mature landscaping and river water rights. It is situated on a private cul-de-sac. The 1 1/2 story home offers 5 bedrooms, 1.75 baths, large family room, 2 masonry wood burning fireplaces, walkout basement, and a dining room with a view.