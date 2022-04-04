5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $409,900

Pride of ownership abounds when you step into this stunning and well cared for ranch style home on Casper's coveted east side! The living room is home to a beautiful gas fireplace. The kitchen has been completely updated with newer stainless steel appliances, flooring, cabinets and countertops! The main level also boasts the master bedroom with private, fully updated master bath, two additional bedrooms and a second fully updated bathroom. The dining room opens onto the large covered patio.