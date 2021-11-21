 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $415,000

Beautiful 2 story home in a great location! The future owner of this great home will enjoy the updated kitchen, massive master bedroom with a fireplace, tons of square footage, and 4 bedrooms on the same level! Don’t miss your chance to own this home in a desirable neighborhood backing a large park and a huge 15,889 square foot lot. All 5 bedrooms have new carpet in the last 2 years and the main level hardwoods are freshly refinished. This home is well cared for and ready for its new owner.

