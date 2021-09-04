5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $419,500

Like new, ranch style, home located on the East end of Casper. Immaculate bamboo floors in the chef special kitchen. Granite counter tops throughout. Vaulted ceilings, with open concept to the living room. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, neutral colors throughout to match any decor. Downstairs is all finished and ready for a large family. Plus to top it off is an attached three car garage. Backyard is all fenced and yard is beautiful! Call to see today Jill Richardson, Coldwell Banker, 307-267-2693