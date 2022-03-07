5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $425,000

We’re proud to present this impressive large family home with five-bedrooms and three-bathrooms spread over four levels. With 2793 sqft of living area, your growing family will have an abundance space and privacy. There are many comforts in the home with central air conditioning, a gas fireplace, and spacious well-appointed bathrooms. The bedrooms are large and welcoming, and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet and ensuite. The kitchen will be a pleasure to prepare meals in with stone bench tops