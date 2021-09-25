5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $425,000

Welcome home to this ranch style home with amazing views! This home has been well maintained with bamboo flooring in the living , kitchen and dining areas, silestone counter tops, newer windows, main floor laundry, walk-out basement, heated and insulated 3 car garage with 8 ft. doors, deck to enjoy your evenings to watch the wildlife. Call Lisa Engebretsen with Forefront Real Estate for more information at (307) 262-9740.