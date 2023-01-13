 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $445,000

  • Updated
Immaculate home in quiet River Heights neighborhood. This ranch style home has been beautifully maintained. Main level is home to a beautifully appointed chef's kitchen featuring a double oven and plenty of storage space; spacious open living room and dining room with lots of natural light. Main level also boasts the master suite with large private bath featuring tile floor and tile shower surround and walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms, guest bath and laundry facilities.

