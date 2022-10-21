5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $450,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully maintained, nearly new home! This ranch style floorplan includes a chef's kitchen with an abundance of storage, countertop space, private master suite with a large master bath and walk in closet. Enjoy the large family room in the fully-finished basement complete with a wet bar. The fully landscaped backyard is perfect for entertaining with a large covered patio and a fully-fenced yard for your privacy. Give us a call today for your private tour!