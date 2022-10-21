Don't miss out on this beautifully maintained, nearly new home! This ranch style floorplan includes a chef's kitchen with an abundance of storage, countertop space, private master suite with a large master bath and walk in closet. Enjoy the large family room in the fully-finished basement complete with a wet bar. The fully landscaped backyard is perfect for entertaining with a large covered patio and a fully-fenced yard for your privacy. Give us a call today for your private tour!
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Game and Fish provided a lethal take permit to the landowner.
The highway patrol suspects speeding and driver fatigue may have contributed to the crash.
A man on an e-bike herded the bull moose off the field.
A Mills man died Thursday when his pickup was rear-ended by a driver who had possibly suffered a medical issue, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says
The highway patrol says driver inattention was a possible contributing factor to the crash.
Handley said the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Bridger-Teton National Forest.
Two men were injured by a grizzly bear while recreating south of Cody on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to a Wyoming Game and Fish news release.
A college wrestler from Wyoming helped his teammate survive a grizzly mauling by trying to wrestle the massive bear off his friend, eventually drawing a more brutal attack to himself.
Bertoglio writes: Don’t skip Amendment A. Vote "yes" on Amendment A and provide an option for local governments to raise revenue without taxes.
The deputy secretary of state, election division director and communication and policy director positions will all be vacant by the time the new secretary takes over.