5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $450,000

Nearly New Home in NEARLY PERFECT CONDITION! WOW! Check out this great Ranch style built by Tri Mountain Homes. Just two years old, this home is clean and ready for a new owner! The attached double garage has been painted and the floor epoxy painted (none of the gym equipment stays). The yard is in great shape and you will LOVE THE VERY awesome greenhouse! Are you a musician who has always hoped for a TOTALLY SOUND PROOF room where you can make as much noise as possible!?! This one is the REAL DEAL!