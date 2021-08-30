 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $450,000

5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $450,000

5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $450,000

Step into this impeccable remodeled home off the golf course! Features include newer kitchen, all new hardwood flooring and lots of well kept living space for your family to enjoy! Boasting 6 bedrooms, 2 family rooms, 2 car garage, 2 master suites on the main level and a back patio oasis to enjoy with a fully private landscaped yard and RV parking. For more information on this home call Tyler Muckley with The Michael Houck Real Estate Team today! 307.462.2622

