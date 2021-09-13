 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $459,000

5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $459,000

5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $459,000

Beautiful home with gorgeous mountain views, and a total transformation! Enjoy the smart features, open floor concept, gleaming hardwoods, granite, modern fixtures, walk in closets, plenty of entertaining spaces, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, fireplace, huge pantry, gas range, Trex deck, master suite with dual shower heads, 2 laundry areas, maintenance free exterior, corner lot & much more! Make it yours today! Call or text Dorie G Nelson/Cornerstone Real Estate 307-267-1190.

