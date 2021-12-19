OPEN HOUSE SUN 12/19 12-1 JINNGER MOORE Beautiful 5 bed, 4 bath home modern updates throughout! Brand new fabulous master suite with an enormous walk-in closet, walk-in shower and dual vanities. All appointed with granite, tile and stone in todays colors. Main floor kitchen has been updated with granite tops and newer appliances and flooring. This floor plan offers both eat-in kitchen and formal dining. The kitchen overlooks the fully remodeled third level family room with stone
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $459,900
-
- Updated
