5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $479,900

Coveted neighborhood! Just steps away from McMurry Park and within walking distance to Summit Elem & Centennial Jr High.This home has all the space you need at 4,396 sq ft on a 12,000 sq ft lot. Kitchen has open concept to the family room. Master has two walk in closets and 5 piece bath. 3 beds total on the upper level and 2 beds on the lower level. Basement is a walk out to a matured and beautiful backyard w/ shed. Call Kris & Jennifer Beevers ~ Real Estate Leaders (307-262-4372) to see this home today!