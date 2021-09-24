 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $499,000

Spacious east-side new construction! This home features an open floorplan, vaulted ceilings, spacious master suite with walk-in closet and 5-piece bath, finished basement with 9' walls, covered rear patio, and more. Don't miss the great Casper Mountain views just minutes from the Casper Country Club! Estimated completion: April 2022.

