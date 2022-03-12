This is the house that everyone is waiting for! Downtown charm meets modern convenience. Don't miss out on this charming home with original hardwood floors, a custom kitchen with lots of counter space, stainless steel appliances and plenty of space to entertain. There are too many features to list here but some of the notable ones include a heated artists studio, a formal dining room, large master bedroom, sun room, central gas heat and A/C and many more! You won't want to miss out on this one.
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $499,900
The Wyoming Senate voted to remove Sen. Anthony Bouchard from his committee assignments, accusing him of "using intimidating tactics against members of the Senate and members of the public."
A veterinarian concluded one dog had died from neglect, and the second from starvation. Three cats and another dog required constant care to restore their health.
Multiple young people suffered burns in a flash fire inside a Natrona County shop on Friday.
The Donald Trump-endorsed crossover voting bill died Tuesday in the Wyoming House after it was not considered by a legislative deadline.
Laramie will become "flavortown" this week and next. Some of the city's restaurants will be featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives."
Bus driver Thomas Byram was placed on administrative leave after the Natrona County School District learned of the charges against him, and is no longer employed there.
"When I shook her hand and said 'You paid over a million dollars to have spies sent to my home.' She replied, 'I know, I made you famous,'" Rep. Karlee Provenza wrote in tweet regarding conservative donor Susan Gore.
Casper students suffered severe burns in a flash fire last week. Here's how to help.
An 18-year-old man died Monday after losing control on Wyoming Highway 320 and colliding with a semi truck.
Authorities rescued two Michigan men who had illegally ridden their snowmobiles into a clearly marked wilderness area and gotten stuck. Then a second rescue was necessary when they went to retrieve the sleds.