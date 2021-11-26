BLACK FRIDAY / GET READY FOR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL! Ease into the holidays enjoying this immaculate 5 bedroom, 3 bath home! Highlights include 9' ceilings on the main level & basement; open concept main living area, granite countertops in the kitchen & baths, main level laundry with custom cabinetry, over-sized bathtubs, walk-in closet(s) & a three car garage that will make you the envy of all your friends! The entire garage is fully finished w/ epoxy floors.
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $500,000
