5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $515,000

Luxurious living awaits the lucky new owners of this beautiful home. Complete with sensational mountain views and a host of high-end upgrades, this is your chance to relish all the space, comfort and privacy you need. A stone and wood exterior provides the perfect welcome while inside, a light-filled and open-plan layout will delight anyone who loves to entertain. A vaulted ceiling flows overhead and there are beautiful wood floors underfoot for a modern feel.