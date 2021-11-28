 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $525,000

Remodeled Home located in desirable East Casper! **Check out the 3-D Virtual Tour at www.REL247.com.** This home has over 4700 ft.², 5-Large Bedrooms with custom closet storage, 3-Bathrooms, Huge Updated Kitchen w/Quartz Counter Tops, tons of built in storage w/custom cabinets, Updated Electrical, Doors, Lighting, Trim, Flooring, Tankless Water Heater & More! You need to see this home to appreciate all it has to offer. Call Kris & Jennifer Beevers ~ Real Estate Leaders (307-262-4372) to see this home today!

