 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $525,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $525,000

This beautifully updated home is set on a sprawling two-acre lot with glorious mountain views that will leave you in awe. The expansive layout boasts five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms plus there’s even garage parking for 11 cars including an eight-car garage that was built in July 2020. Soft natural light floods the generous living areas that are open-concept and draw you through from one space to the next. Gorgeous granite countertops and tile finishes are on show in the eat-in kitchen plus there’s a suite

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News