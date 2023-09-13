Discover the epitome of convenience and comfort in this charming east side home on a corner lot. Boasting two attached two-stall garages, an oversized family room, and a delightful eat-in kitchen, it's perfect for hosting gatherings. Enjoy a formal dining room for special occasions and relish the beautifully landscaped yard. Within minutes, access shopping, schools, and all essential amenities, making this the ideal place to call home. Call Steve Freel with Platinum Properties of Casper 307-259-1276.