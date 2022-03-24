5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $537,500

Listen to the water ramble over the rocks through the creek as you cozy up next to the fire pit and tune into to the turkeys gobbling in the background. This 5 bed (1 non conforming) 3.5 bath home sits on .68 acres with Garden creek winding through the back yard. Enjoy the maple floors as the radiant heat warm your toes. There are two sheds to store toys and another to build many projects. For your personal tour call The Michael Houck Team at 307.462.2622