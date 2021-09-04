5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $545,000

Hard to find 5 bedroom home with 4 bedrooms together on upper floor. All bedrooms are huge and lower bedroom is a well lit second master suite with garden level windows. Many walk in closets. Magnificent views of Casper mountain and the park to the south. Total privacy to the rear. Hardwood and tile floors throughout main floor. All baths have tile and granite. Master bath has enormous shower and large jet tub as well. It would be hard to find another master closet as large as this one!! New trex deck .