Introducing a timeless gem in the heart of the city, this vintage 2-story home captures the essence of a bygone era with a lot of original craftmanship. Nestled among tree-lined streets near Casper College this residence exudes character and charm at every turn. On the main level you will find an impressive entryway leading to a grand staircase to the 4 large upstairs bedrooms and large living and dining rooms on either side. The main floor has a 5th bedroom