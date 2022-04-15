 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $591,900

The Flagstone Platinum by Millennium Construction! This open ranch-style home features a cook's kitchen with island and walk-in pantry, LVT flooring in living area, private master suite with luxurious bath and walk-in closet, large covered patio and 3-car garage, all standard! This home has been upgraded with a finished basement, gas fireplace in living room, quartz countertops throughout, poured shower pan in master bath, upgraded garage doors and a textured and painted garage. Estimated completion: Dec.

