Complete and Move-In Ready east-side new construction by River Valley Builders! This floorpan features an open concept, vaulted ceilings, spacious kitchen and dining room, private master suite with a walk-closet and built-ins, quartz countertops, covered porch, composite deck, gas fireplace, a finished basement, and a 3 car garage, all on a corner lot!
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $620,000
