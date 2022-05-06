5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $625,000

Don't miss out on this beautiful, nearly-new, east-side home! This spacious ranch style floorplan includes a cook's kitchen and formal dining, private master suite with a five-piece bath and huge walk-in closet. Enjoy the large family room in the fully-finished basement and additional storage area in the garage. The immaculately-landscaped rear yard has exceptional Casper Mountain views from the covered patio and is fully-fenced for your privacy. This one won't last long!