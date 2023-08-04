Beautiful ranch-style home on a spacious lot with great Casper Mountain views! The Flagstone - Platinum Series by Millennium Construction features an open floorplan, vaulted ceiling, private master suite with walk-in closet, covered porch and deck, a great kitchen with island and roller shades throughout - all standard. This home has been upgraded with a finished walk-out basement with spacious family room, covered deck, custom appliances, gas fireplace, and additional landscaping for the larger lot size.