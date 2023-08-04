Beautiful ranch-style home on a spacious lot with great Casper Mountain views! The Flagstone - Platinum Series by Millennium Construction features an open floorplan, vaulted ceiling, private master suite with walk-in closet, covered porch and deck, a great kitchen with island and roller shades throughout - all standard. This home has been upgraded with a finished walk-out basement with spacious family room, covered deck, custom appliances, gas fireplace, and additional landscaping for the larger lot size.
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $630,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cadaver K9 gave clues that there may have been a deceased person in a pond in the search area for Breanna Mitchell, but no body was found.
The Preserve Our Cody Neighborhoods Group has asked to “intervene” in the church’s lawsuit to ensure its interests will be represented through…
McGee writes: Our herds deserve better. And future generations deserve a Wyoming that still boasts robust and free roaming wildlife herds.
The Laramie County EMS "Alternatives to Opioids" program, which launched last year, is among the first EMS programs of its kind in the nation.
Boise State Broncos are the favorites to win the Mountain West with the return of dynamic quarterback Taylen Green.