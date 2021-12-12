 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $649,000

  • Updated
Live on one of Casper's most distinctive and exclusive streets! This beautiful home is located on 16,250 sq.ft. estate size lot in a highly desired neighborhood. The large ranch style home features cathedral ceilings, log accents, hickory cabinets, beautiful slate tile, covered log accented back porch, a nicely landscaped yard and hot tub. Home has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage and 4,300+ sq ft. Contact listing agent, John Kornkven at 307-267-8108 for a private showing.

