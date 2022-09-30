East-side new construction by River Valley Builders! This Rainier Model features an open concept, tray ceiling, spacious kitchen, private master suite, quartz countertops, covered porch and patio, composite back desk, gas fireplace, a finished basement and a 3 car garage! Estimated completion: October
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $658,000
Mauro Diaz taught science at Natrona County High School. His son, Mateo, was a student in Casper.
The weekend crash that killed a Casper man and his son occurred when a driver from Texas collided with their vehicle while trying to pass a car.
Wyoming gave "insufficient justification" for its plans to site electric vehicle charging stations more than 50 miles apart, the Federal Highway Administration found.
Members of the Casper community — many of them students, teachers and ice hockey families — gathered Monday night for a vigil at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Matt Teterud is leaving his position to be the first headmaster of the new Casper charter school Wyoming Classical Academy.
Monday night's Natrona County School Board meeting was packed with people coming to tell trustees they want LGBTQ books to stay in school libraries.
With encouragement from the Diocese of Cheyenne, a man who says he was abused by Bishop Joseph Hart told crowds of Catholics about what happened to him as a child.
California authorities say an abducted 15-year-old girl and her father — a fugitive wanted in the death of the teen’s mother — were killed in a shootout with law enforcement.
The massive fire has scorched more than 130,000 acres so far and three people have died during firefighting efforts.
Kelly Lynn Gaskins, 40, will serve 90 days in jail, followed by one year of supervised probation. During that time, she will be barred from driving a motor vehicle.