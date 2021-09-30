5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $660,000

This well built south side home in the prestigious 9 Iron estates features hidden gems throughout, and every little detail makes this home a must see! The open floor plan and large ceilings bring in a warm feeling as you enter through the doorway. The kitchen features granite countertops, custom tile work, and a walk-in pantry. The back porch is a unique and pleasant experience with wonderful mountain views. The basement bedrooms and family room are cozy, and include a walk-out to the beautiful backyard.