This well built south side home in the prestigious 9 Iron estates features hidden gems throughout, and every little detail makes this home a must see! The open floor plan and large ceilings bring in a warm feeling as you enter through the doorway. The kitchen features granite countertops, custom tile work, and a walk-in pantry. The back porch is a unique and pleasant experience with wonderful mountain views. The basement bedrooms and family room are cozy, and include a walk-out to the beautiful backyard.
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $660,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The way Lane Bunner tells it, the wolf was chasing his Jack Russell terrier, had closed to within 40 yards or so, and he had to make a split-second decision.
- Updated
The department said Lt. Dundas' death was unexpected. Further details were not released.
- Updated
Casper Police Lt. Dan Dundas took his own life after experiencing several traumatic events in his career, his department announced Wednesday.
- Updated
The Nicolaysen Art Museum will commemorate Sissy Goodwin, a Casper resident known for his penchant for dresses, skirts and blouses, in a new exhibit opening Friday.
- Updated
Casper Police Lt. Dan Dundas will be remembered as a compassionate police officer who was dedicated to connecting with the community, friends …
- Updated
Maurice Griffith Manor, a Casper boardinghouse for seniors, will permanently close Thursday, forcing its half-dozen residents to find new housing.
- Updated
The federal government expects to remove roughly 4,300 of the estimated 5,105 wild horses living in five herd management areas that are home to most of Wyoming’s approximately 7,700 wild horses.
- Updated
A group of out-of-state hunters angered people when they killed four elk in view of a popular walking trail and couldn't reach the carcasses.
After a Park County Republican official’s violent and obscene email to Sen. Tara Nethercott was reported earlier this week, members of Wyoming…
- Updated
Forty-one more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.