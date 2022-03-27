5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $665,000

Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this gorgeous home. Located in the highly desired Elkhorn Valley Subdivision on a 15,000 square foot lot, this home features nearly 4000 sq. ft. The open floor plan encompasses 4 spacious bedrooms and an additional 2 rooms that can be used as bedrooms or craft rooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a sleek and stylish gourmet kitchen. There is plenty of space for everyone. On the main level you have 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a newly updated kitchen with new