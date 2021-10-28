5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $672,500

Kindly note: Sellers warmly welcome continued showings and back up offers. WELCOME TO AN OUTDOORSMAN'S PARADISE! Located on 2 acres, this property borders 3,300 + acres of STATE LAND. This enormous log cabin home features 3,710 SQFT, 5 spacious bedrooms, 2.75 extravagant bathrooms, a brilliant layout, grandiose vaulted ceilings, the utmost attention to detail, Astro Turf landscaping, a horseshoe driveway, a two-car garage that is fully insulated & heated for your convenience, & extra space to build a shop.