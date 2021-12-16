Spacious new construction with an oversized garage & amazing mountain views! The Amber Gold Series features an open floorplan with vaulted ceiling, cook's kitchen with large island & walk-in pantry, spacious master suite with walk-in closet, & an oversized 4-car garage. This home has been upgraded with a finished basement, 9' walls on the main level, LVT flooring in living room, additional landscaping, upgraded appliances, enlarged deck, black windows, quartz countertops & more! Estimated completion: June.
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $695,000
