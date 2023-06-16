New 5 bed, 3 bath, ranch home on on 23.4 irrigated acres, surrounded by mature trees, and the most amazing views to the north and south! This property is sure to please, whether you are looking for farm life, or just your own slice of private Wyoming paradise! Built in 2022, with high-end upgrades like quartz countertops, tankless water heater, 9 foot ceilings, oak cabinets, and new composite deck where you can enjoy incredible views of Red Butte and Wyoming wildlife all year round!
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $710,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A push by some parents for greater control over Wyoming school districts and libraries has made book challenges and cultural issues a central …
Have you ever wondered what’s on top of that boxy, beige building on the corner of First and Center? Forty-five years ago, it was a nightclub …
The school has earned the moniker "Bareback U" and could have four bareback bronc riders in the championship go-round of this year's College N…
A heavy thunderstorm caused flooding late Thursday afternoon along streets in Casper and throughout Natrona County.
Like father, like daughters and son. At least, that’s how it is for Travis Masters and his son, Cauy, and one of his daughters, Alli.