New 5 bed, 3 bath, ranch home on on 23.4 irrigated acres, surrounded by mature trees, and the most amazing views to the north and south! This property is sure to please, whether you are looking for farm life, or just your own slice of private Wyoming paradise! Built in 2022, with high-end upgrades like quartz countertops, tankless water heater, 9 foot ceilings, oak cabinets, and new composite deck where you can enjoy incredible views of Red Butte and Wyoming wildlife all year round!