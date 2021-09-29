Excellent ranch-style floorplan with a bonus room and finished walk-out basement! The Agate by Stone River Construction features an open floorplan, LVT flooring in the living area, covered porch and deck, cook's kitchen with island and pantry and more! All located near the Casper Country Club with excellent mountain views and a walking path right behind the back yard. Estimated completion: April 2022.
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The way Lane Bunner tells it, the wolf was chasing his Jack Russell terrier, had closed to within 40 yards or so, and he had to make a split-second decision.
- Updated
The department said Lt. Dundas' death was unexpected. Further details were not released.
- Updated
“Of all the police officers I know, I would say he was the biggest advocate for that push to make policing more community-oriented,” said council member Kyle Gamroth. “It’s a shame.”
- Updated
The Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances of the death, but have released no additional information identifying the deceased or conveying the cause of death.
- Updated
The federal government expects to remove roughly 4,300 of the estimated 5,105 wild horses living in five herd management areas that are home to most of Wyoming’s approximately 7,700 wild horses.
- Updated
The Nicolaysen Art Museum will commemorate Sissy Goodwin, a Casper resident known for his penchant for dresses, skirts and blouses, in a new exhibit opening Friday.
After a Park County Republican official’s violent and obscene email to Sen. Tara Nethercott was reported earlier this week, members of Wyoming…
- Updated
The longtime nurse said she was asked to look the other way when students and staff didn’t wear masks on the buses, which is federal law.
- Updated
After officials found the remains of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, people on social media started drawing attention to Robinson’s disappearance.
Expert equestrians from across the Rocky Mountain West will flock to Casper this weekend for the “Championship of Champions” Indian horse rela…