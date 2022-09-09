 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $735,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $735,000

Quality new construction with a great east-side location! The Amber Platinum Series by Millennium Construction features an open floorplan, covered porch & patio, private master suite with a walk-in closet and 5-piece bath and more, all standard! This home has been upgraded with gas fireplace with shiplap surround, built-ins in mud room with bench and coat-hooks, quartz countertops, fully-fished basement, textured and painted garage, 11' walls in one section of the garage and more! Estimated completion: May.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News