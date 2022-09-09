5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $735,000

Quality new construction with a great east-side location! The Amber Platinum Series by Millennium Construction features an open floorplan, covered porch & patio, private master suite with a walk-in closet and 5-piece bath and more, all standard! This home has been upgraded with gas fireplace with shiplap surround, built-ins in mud room with bench and coat-hooks, quartz countertops, fully-fished basement, textured and painted garage, 11' walls in one section of the garage and more! Estimated completion: May.