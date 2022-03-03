Nearly complete new construction by River Valley Builders! This ranch style home features an open concept, spacious main-floor master suite, cook's kitchen with large island and walk-in pantry, main-floor laundry and covered patio. There is plenty of room for your vehicles with a 3 car garage. Includes high-end finishes and full front and back landscaping all on a 16,000 square foot lot! Don't miss the great east-side location! Estimated completion: May.
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $745,000
