Your dream horse property awaits with this wonderful turn-key home set on an impressive 110-acre lot. Over 24 irrigated trees envelop the residence to provide a lush outlook while inside, the almost 3,893 sqft layout features five bedrooms and a walk-out basement to ensure a room for every mood and occasion. The kitchen is bright and modern with a suite of quality appliances, ample storage and a breakfast bar for casual meals. The kitchen is open to the dining room and there is also a large living room
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $750,000
