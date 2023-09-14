This immaculate east side ranch style home is the one you have been looking for!!! From landscaping to the interior you will find a home that screams pride of ownership and class. Situated on an exceptionally large lot, on one of Casper's quietest streets, and amenities that punch way above its price, this home is sure to impress. Main level living meets a finished basement, including a HUGE storage room. Do not let this one pass you by! Call Nat at 307-871-2521 for a personal tour.