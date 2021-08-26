Because of the streetscape, passers-by often stop to ask questions about this home. Country French in architecture with a very complex roofline and set back 65 feet, the home sits the lot beautifully. A professionally designed landscape of colors & textures, the walk and fountain draw guests to the arched brick covered entry. Inside, a soaring entry draws the eye up and then through 3 arched windows in the formal living room. Varying ceiling heights add interest and a sense of generous proportion.
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $798,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 11 min to read
Loud and controversial, the makeup mogul has built a quiet life as the city's biggest name.
Gerst: I wanted to paint the most complete picture of his time here that I could without getting to ask him the questions that have been burning in my mind — why Casper? Why yaks? Do you like it here?
- Updated
The 26 COVID deaths are the most announced in a single week since February.
- Updated
- 10 min to read
Fossil fuels have powered Wyoming’s economy for decades. But a new 'all-of-the-above' energy strategy is rekindling a long-standing debate about the state's future.
- Updated
The body of Tatum Morell, a 23-year-old woman who went missing while hiking in the Beartooth Mountains in early July, was recovered on Sunday.
- Updated
The state’s number of total active cases is 2,899. That number is up 2,097 from a month ago.
- Updated
The editorial board writes: Why are the places with the lowest taxes and least regulation also the communities that are losing residents? If it was simply a matter of cutting taxes and waiting for the crowds to show up, shouldn’t we have seen that by now?
- Updated
George Geyer was remembered for his smile, his friendly greetings and never talking politics.
- Updated
Casper agencies are reinstating some COVID precautions, officials said Monday.
- Updated
Spencer Elden, now 30, has spent his entire life in the public eye, and his feelings have evolved on the album cover, where he is pictured naked in a pool.