5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $798,000

Because of the streetscape, passers-by often stop to ask questions about this home. Country French in architecture with a very complex roofline and set back 65 feet, the home sits the lot beautifully. A professionally designed landscape of colors & textures, the walk and fountain draw guests to the arched brick covered entry. Inside, a soaring entry draws the eye up and then through 3 arched windows in the formal living room. Varying ceiling heights add interest and a sense of generous proportion.