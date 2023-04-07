Complete and move-in ready! East-side new construction by River Valley Builders! This custom modern style ranch features an open concept, tray ceiling, baluster railing, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, private master suite and 5-piece master bath and walk-in closet, quartz countertops, gas fireplace, a large finished basement and a 3 car garage!
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $810,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The numbers presented Thursday were stark: The death toll among collared mule deer and pronghorn has already climbed much higher than usual — …
Finding ways to reuse the state's existing coal assets could save hundreds of millions of dollars for the emerging industries trying to gain a…
The editorial board says: How did a season with such promise turn into one we'd all like to forget?
A record 26.7 inches of snow fell over Casper on Monday, breaking the city's all-time record for snowfall in a single day, the National Weathe…
Multiple Wyoming high schools went into lockdown on Monday morning following reports of active shooters. All of the reports turned out to be u…