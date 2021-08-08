 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $840,000

5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $840,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $840,000

This amazing river front home boasts 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 5 walk in closets spread across 4200 Sqft. 3 car attached garage with rv parking. Inside there are beautiful and well maintained hardwood floors and a custom built gas fire place. Multiple entertaining areas to include a fire pit by the water. Take a walk out onto the back deck and take in the beautiful mountain and river views. This home will not last long! Call Jacob Carlson (307)251-5730 with RE/MAX the Group for personal showing.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News