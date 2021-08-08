5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $840,000

This amazing river front home boasts 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 5 walk in closets spread across 4200 Sqft. 3 car attached garage with rv parking. Inside there are beautiful and well maintained hardwood floors and a custom built gas fire place. Multiple entertaining areas to include a fire pit by the water. Take a walk out onto the back deck and take in the beautiful mountain and river views. This home will not last long! Call Jacob Carlson (307)251-5730 with RE/MAX the Group for personal showing.