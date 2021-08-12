 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $845,000

Because of the streetscape, passers-by often stop to ask questions about this home. Country French in architecture with a very complex roofline and set back 65 feet, the home sits the lot beautifully. A professionally designed landscape of colors & textures, the walk and fountain draw guests to the arched brick covered entry. Inside, a soaring entry draws the eye up and then through 3 arched windows in the formal living room. Varying ceiling heights add interest and a sense of generous proportion.

