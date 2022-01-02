5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $879,000

When can you move into this lovely home with vaulted ceiling, bay windows in the living room, large open kitchen and dining areas, arched entries into the den, a lovely sun room, and a huge family room with plenty of room for a pool table, foosball, air hockey and a theater area. This lovely home on 13.5 Acres is beautifully appointed with hickory cabinets and granite counters in the kitchen, bathroom and laundry area. There are bamboo floors in the kitchen, living room, dining are and laundry room.