5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $900,000

Looking for plenty of space with fantastic curb appeal? Look no further! This beautiful home is located on a corner lot and has large porch and 3 car attached garage. Each of the 4 bedrooms are extremely spacious and there is not a room without natural lighting! There are two living areas on the main level, office space, and a loft/play room. The laundry room has tons of storage as well as a dog-wash area. There is also a completely finished lower level as a bonus area.