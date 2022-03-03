 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $975,000

5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $975,000

Stretch your legs and enjoy the view from your 20 acres from the West side of Casper. In need a beautiful home with a gigantic shop?? This is it!! This home has over 4,300 sqft with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a great open concept, and beautiful views from your south facing deck. Of the 20 acres, 10 are irrigated and fully fenced. Don't skip the 8,400 sqft heated red iron shop with four 14' over head doors and drive through bay. For more info or private tour please call Tanner Vivian

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News