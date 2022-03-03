5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $975,000

Stretch your legs and enjoy the view from your 20 acres from the West side of Casper. In need a beautiful home with a gigantic shop?? This is it!! This home has over 4,300 sqft with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a great open concept, and beautiful views from your south facing deck. Of the 20 acres, 10 are irrigated and fully fenced. Don't skip the 8,400 sqft heated red iron shop with four 14' over head doors and drive through bay. For more info or private tour please call Tanner Vivian