5 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $100,000

This property has massive potential. With a total of 2,304 Sq Ft, there is a ton of room for whatever you want. There is a kitchen area both on the upper level and the lower level. This home has 5 bedrooms and 2 baths.The total Sq Ft of the lot is 15,000.A section of the lot next to the house has water/sewer/electric hookups already there with no power running to it. To see this property contact Ryan Beevers with RealEstateLeaders at 307-262-5094. To browse many other great pro perties visit Ryanbeevers.com