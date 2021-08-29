Country Dream Home! The Best Country Home in its Class! Home features full master suite, hickory kitchen and new roofs on every structure! Horse Ready Barn is 54x30 with electric, water and even an additional 14x54 open shed! 3 pen corral. Breezeway to attached oversized two car garage and no carpet anywhere makes for the enjoyable country life. See it today with Rita Parker 307-247-0963, No Place Like Home!
5 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $384,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Jeffree Star is, inarguably, the biggest celebrity in Casper.
- Updated
Rylee McCollum had been sent to Afghanistan on his first deployment when the American evacuation began, his sister said, and was reportedly manning a checkpoint at the airport when the bomb went off.
- Updated
In the first day since the public learned about the death of Marine Rylee McCollum in Afghanistan, more than $319,000 has been raised online to benefit his pregnant wife and the couple's unborn child.
Unlike Wyoming, PacifiCorp is turning away from fossil fuels.
- Updated
Circuit Court Judge Steven Brown began offering fine reductions in exchange for getting the shot after seeing vaccination rates stagnate.
- Updated
- 11 min to read
Loud and controversial, the makeup mogul has built a quiet life as the city's biggest name.
- Updated
The 26 COVID deaths are the most announced in a single week since February.
- Updated
Degenfelder writes: If this is not hypocrisy, I don’t know what is.
- Updated
The sign on an east Casper church offers advice you won't find in Sunday school.
- Updated
Many of the children had soiled or wet diapers and were sweaty and thirsty, the arrest affidavit said.