5 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $385,000

Country Dream Home! The Best Country Home in its Class! Home features full master suite, hickory kitchen and new roofs on every structure! Horse Ready Barn is 54x30 with electric, water and even an additional 14x54 open shed! 3 pen corral. Breezeway to attached oversized two car garage and no carpet anywhere makes for the enjoyable country life. See it today with Rita Parker 307-247-0963, No Place Like Home!